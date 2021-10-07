AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.73. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. 3,820,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,877. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

