Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.54. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 35,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Laurentian upped their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$72.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

