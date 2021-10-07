Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,357 shares of company stock worth $2,172,994. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

