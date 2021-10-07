Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT Raised to $67.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $911.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,357 shares of company stock worth $2,172,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.