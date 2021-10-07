Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

