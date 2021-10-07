AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

