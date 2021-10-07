AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 677,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

