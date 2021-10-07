Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on the stock.

AIAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

