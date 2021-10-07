Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,638 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $284.73. 18,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,558. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.31 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

