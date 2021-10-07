Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4,492.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,465 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,430 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.37. 2,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.31 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

