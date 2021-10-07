Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $13,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avangrid by 3,932.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE AGR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.