Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 570,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

