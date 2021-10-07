Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AVID traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

