Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Trading Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $43.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Avnet traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.51. 4,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 750,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

