Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Linde worth $257,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded up $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,601. The company has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average of $296.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

