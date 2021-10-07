Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.5% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $179,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.86. 74,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The company has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

