Axa S.A. Purchases 1,739 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $125,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

