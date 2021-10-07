Axa S.A. Purchases 175,407 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,407 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $107,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Axonics stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,359. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.