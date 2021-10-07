Axa S.A. Sells 9,619 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $518,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $333.65. The company had a trading volume of 608,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The firm has a market cap of $940.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

