Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $139,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

