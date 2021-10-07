Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

