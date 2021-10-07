Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

