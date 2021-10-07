Azbit Tops 24 Hour Volume of $133.00 (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azbit has a total market cap of $771,648.79 and $133.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azbit has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00232189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00105209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Azbit Profile

AZ is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.