Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,014.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $951,677.29 and $52,014.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

