B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE SAR opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

