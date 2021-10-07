Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $17,907,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Nucor stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

