Bailard Inc. Buys 1,207 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 394,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

NYSE COP opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

