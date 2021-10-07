Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,090,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.