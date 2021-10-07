Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

