Bailard Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,328 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

