Bailard Inc. Sells 2,196 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after acquiring an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ASML by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $732.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

