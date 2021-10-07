Bailard Inc. Sells 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $485.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.