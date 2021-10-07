Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,520 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

