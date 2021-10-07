Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Sequans Communications worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

SQNS stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

