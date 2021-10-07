Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,987 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

