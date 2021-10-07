Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

