Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

