Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

