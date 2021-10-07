Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
BLL opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.
In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
