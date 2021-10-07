Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.79. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 22,428 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.