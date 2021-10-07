Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 489,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,520,346 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.65.
SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
