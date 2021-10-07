Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 489,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,520,346 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.65.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

