Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC BKKPF opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
