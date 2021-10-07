Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.6% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. 46,808,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,604,066. The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

