Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of BBBY opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

