Bank of America Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.17.

NYSE:FDX opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.05. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

