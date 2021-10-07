Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Trimble worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

