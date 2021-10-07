Bank of Montreal Can Buys 196,714 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.59% of Energizer worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

