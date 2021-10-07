Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,163,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 475,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

