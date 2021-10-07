Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.66 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $381,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock opened at $353.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average is $347.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

