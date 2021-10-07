Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.