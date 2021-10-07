Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 87,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.93 and a twelve month high of $266.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.46.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

